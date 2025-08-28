Eagles' Tariq Castro-Fields: Heads to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castro-Fields (hamstring) cleared waivers Wednesday and reverted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official media site.
Castro-Fields appeared to pick up this injury during the second preseason game. The 2022 sixth-round pick out of Penn State has played just 12 regular-season games since entering the league, posting four tackles (three solo). He'll remain on injured reserve the rest of the season unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
