The Eagles selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Jackson is a smaller defensive end (6-foot-2, 254 pounds) from a smaller school (Coastal Carolina), but his production is highly convincing and his athletic testing might be just good enough to give him a real shot in the NFL. Jackson was a very productive four-year starter for Coastal Carolina, always making an impact behind the line of scrimmage, and his 4.71-second 40 might indicate enough speed for him to find his way into NFL backfields despite his small frame.