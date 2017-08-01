Glover-Wright agreed to a deal with the Eagles on Monday, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Wright will figure to have a hard time making the final roster, but he will look to turn some heads during training camp. His only action during an NFL season took place over two games in 2015 for the Colts. He will compete for an opportunity to provide cornerback depth.

