Glover-Wright signed a contract with the Eagles on Monday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Glover-Wright will likely have a hard time making the final roster, but he could have a more realistic chance at earning a spot on the practice squad with a strong camp. His only NFL action came in 2015, when he appeared in two games with the Colts.

