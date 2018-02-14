Eagles' Taylor Hart: Inks deal with Philadelphia
Hart signed with the Eagles on Wednesday.
Hart played with the Eagles for parts of the 2017 season before the team let him go mid-November. Whether he makes the 53-man roster next fall will likely depend on his progress throughout training camp. Hart still has a long way to go before making a great impact on the gridiron for the Birds.
More News
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...