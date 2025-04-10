Marshall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Marshall, who the Panthers took in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded three catches for 41 yards on six targets in seven games for the Raiders. With the Eagles, Marshall will have a chance to compete for depth slotting behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but as long as the top duo is healthy, steady targets will be hard for the team's other wideouts to come by.