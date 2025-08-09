Marshall (knee) was a limited participant in Saturday's training camp practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Marshall did not play in the Eagles' 34-27 preseason win over the Bengals on Thursday due to a knee injury. He was cleared to return to practice Saturday, and while it was in a limited capacity, he did participate in team drills with the second-team offense, per Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barring any setbacks, Marshall appears on track to play in the Eagles' second exhibition game against the Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16.