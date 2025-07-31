Marshall (knee) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Marshall was injured during Tuesday's session and hasn't practiced since. The 25-year-old signed with the Eagles back in April after spending 2024 with the Panthers, 49ers and Raiders. Marshall appeared in seven regular-season games last season, all with Las Vegas, and caught three passes for 41 yards on six targets. He's trying to win a job in a top-heavy Philadelphia wideout room behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Jobs are up for grabs behind the two locked-in starters, but Marshall needs to get healthy.