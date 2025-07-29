Marshall (leg) left Tuesday's practice early with a limp and was evaluated in the medical tent, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Marshall has built some momentum early at training camp, but he may now be forced to miss some time due to injury. The Eagles haven't yet commented on the severity of Marshall's apparent right leg injury, however. He's competing to carve out a depth role behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith (back) and likely No. 3 receiver Jahan Dotson.