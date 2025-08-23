Marshall (knee) caught five of seven targets for 51 yards in Friday's 19-17 preseason win over the Jets.

Marshall was sidelined by a knee injury for most of the preseason but made a strong case for a spot on Philadelphia's 53-man roster by leading the team in catches and receiving yards in Friday's preseason finale. The 2021 second-round pick of the Panthers is competing for a depth role with the Eagles. Marshall's chances of making the team got a boost this week when fellow wideout Johnny Wilson (knee) was placed on IR.