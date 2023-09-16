Edmunds tallied six tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble in Thursday's 34-28 victory over the Vikings.
Edmunds' forced fumble was his first of the season. He was on the field for 51 defensive plays (93 percent). The has seen an increased role through two games due to the absence of Reed Blankenship (ribs).
