Edmunds signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Edmunds is now in line to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson -- who signed with the Lions on March 19 -- as Philadelphia's starting strong safety for at least the 2023 campaign. The 26-year-old served as a starter in Pittsburgh since he joined the league in 2018, and he most recently amassed 70 tackles, five passes defensed and two sacks across 15 games played this past season.
