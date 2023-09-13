Edmunds tallied three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's season opening victory over the Patriots.
Edmunds provided depth on defense to the tune of 10 snaps (13 percent). He was also an active participant on special teams, as he logged 19 snaps (66 percent) in that department. He will continue backing up Justin Evans at strong safety heading into Week 2.
