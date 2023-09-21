Edmunds (illness) didn't practice Thursday.
Edmunds has three more days to get healthy ahead of Monday night's Week 3 date with the Bucs. He played 46 percent of the defensive snaps across the first two games, registering nine tackles and a forced fumble.
