Edmunds (illness) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
Edmunds did not practice Thursday but is seemingly over the illness that forced him out. He has registered nine tackles (seven solo) so far this season and has played in 61 defensive snaps while operating behind Justin Evans and Reed Blankenship at safety.
