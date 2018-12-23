Jernigan (back) will play in Sunday's game versus the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jernigan will suit up for the second game this year and the first time since Week 12. Last time he slotted in, Jernigan logged just 20 defensive snaps and didn't have a tackle. For fantasy owners who kept hope this long, there's plenty of safer IDP options elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories