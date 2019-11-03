Jernigan (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jernigan was listed as questionable but will suit up as expected Sunday for the first time since Week 2. The 27-year-old should start and see a sizable workload at defensive tackle with Malik Jackson (foot) and Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) on inured reserve.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories