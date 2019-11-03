Jernigan (foot) is likely to play Sunday against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jernigan is officially considered questionable, but it looks as though he'll be able to take the field for the first time since Week 2. Assuming he suits up, the 27-year-old could be returning to a sizable workload at defensive tackle with Malik Jackson (foot) and Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) on injured reserve.