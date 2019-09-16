Jernigan has a broken foot and could be out for a month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the recovery time is not set in stone, a timeline of one month would aim his return at Week 6's game versus the Vikings. The Eagles' defensive line is banged up since Malik Jackson (foot) is also on injured reserve. Expect Fletcher Cox and Akeem Spence to start in Week 3's contest versus the Lions.