Jernigan is the most likely option to take over for Malik Jackson (foot) at defensive tackle, Zack Rosentblatt of NJ.com reports.

It was Jernigan who took over for Jackson after the latter left the game. The 26-year-old registered the team's lone sack towards the end of the first half, taking Case Keenum down for a 10-yard loss. The former Seminole played 25 snaps in all and will likely see more Week 2 at Atlanta.