Jernigan (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jernigan hadn't practiced since suffering a foot injury Week 2, so Wednesday's limited session is a notable step in the right direction. Depending on what the starting defensive tackle is able to do in the week's final two practices, he could have a shot at suiting up Sunday versus Chicago.

