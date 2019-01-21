Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Limited to three games in 2018
Jernigan tallied two tackles over three games in 2018.
Surgery to correct a herniated disc in his back delayed Jernigan's 2018 debut, and he wasn't a huge factor on defense until the playoffs, when Jernigan outproduced his regular-season numbers by 12 defensive snaps, one tackle, and one sack in one less game. While the 2014 second-rounder remains under contract with the Eagles through 2021, Jernigan is set to cost $13 million against the cap in 2019, making it likely his days in Philly are over.
