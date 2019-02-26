The Eagles aren't likely to retain Jernigan at his $11 million salary for 2019, Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic reports.

Limited by a herniated disc in his back, Jernigan made just five appearances (including two during the playoffs) in the first season of his four-year, $48 million extension. While the deal appears cumbersome at first glance, the Eagles will only take $6 million in dead money on their books if they trade or release Jernigan before March 13, per overthecap.com. It's unclear if the 26-year-old would have any interest in discussing a pay cut, considering he'd be one of the top defensive tackles on the market if he reached free agency. While not quite dominant as an interior pass rusher, Jernigan did average 30.5 tackles, 10.8 quarterback hits and 3.9 sacks over 14.5 games through his first four NFL seasons.