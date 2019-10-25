Jernigan (foot) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Jernigan sustained the foot injury in Week 2 and has yet to see the field after originally being expected to miss about a month. Anthony Rush is expected to receive the start Sunday with Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) on injured reserve, per Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger.

