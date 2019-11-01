Jernigan (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jernigan returned to practice this week and logged a trio of limited sessions. He appears to have a shot to retake the field for the first time since Week 2 but could first need to show well during pre-game warmups. If Jernigan is able to go Sunday, he stands to play a key role along Philadelphia's defensive line.

