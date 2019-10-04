Play

Jernigan (foot) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jernigan was originally expected to miss roughly a month after injuring his foot on Sept. 15. Thus, he is currently in the middle of that timetable. His next chance to suit up will be in Week 6 versus the Vikings. In the meantime, Hassan Ridgeway figures to again be in line for increased snaps.

