Jernigan agreed Thursday to re-join the Eagles on a one-year contract, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports,

The Eagles let Jernigan hit free agency at the start of the offseason, unwilling to pay the defensive tackle an $11 million base salary in 2019 following a season in which he was limited to three games by a back injury. However, it seems the two sides were able to reach agreement on a more team-friendly deal and now Jernigan is back in the fold for another year before getting another chance to try his hand in free agency again next season. While it seems likely that Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox (foot) get most of the reps at defensive tackle in 2019, Jernigan nonetheless has the potential to serve as a valuable piece of an Eagles defensive tackle rotation that otherwise includes promising third-year player Treyvon Hester.