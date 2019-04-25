Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Returning to Philadelphia
Jernigan agreed Thursday to re-join the Eagles on a one-year contract, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports,
The Eagles let Jernigan hit free agency at the start of the offseason, unwilling to pay the defensive tackle an $11 million base salary in 2019 following a season in which he was limited to three games by a back injury. However, it seems the two sides were able to reach agreement on a more team-friendly deal and now Jernigan is back in the fold for another year before getting another chance to try his hand in free agency again next season. While it seems likely that Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox (foot) get most of the reps at defensive tackle in 2019, Jernigan nonetheless has the potential to serve as a valuable piece of an Eagles defensive tackle rotation that otherwise includes promising third-year player Treyvon Hester.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top NFL Draft prospects Fantasy fits
Where should Fantasy managers root for players like Josh Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson and Marquise...
-
Our latest non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest non-PPR mock draft, including where the...
-
Pre-NFL draft PPR mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...