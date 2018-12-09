Jernigan (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Jernigan developed back spasms prior to the Eagles' Week 13 win over the Redskins and will be sidelined for the second straight contest as a result. In anticipation of Jernigan's absence, the Eagles promoted Bruce Hector from their practice squad to offer additional depth at defensive tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories