Jernigan (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Jernigan has sat out five straight games, and he's trending toward a sixth with an absence from the first official practice of the week. With Hassan Ridgeway (ankle) on injured reserve, either Anthony Rush or Albert Huggins -- both undrafted rookies -- are expected to start at defensive tackle if Jernigan is ruled out.

