Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Won't dress Sunday
Jernigan (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jernigan has only suited up for one game this season -- Week 12 versus the Giants -- and logged just 20 defensive snaps. His absence is the norm for Philadelphia, so expect Haloti Ngata to continue working a large role.
