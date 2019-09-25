Eagles' Tim Jernigan: Won't play Thursday
Jernigan (foot) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Jernigan is expected to miss about a month as he works to recover from a broken foot. Hassan Ridgeway should see increased snaps along the interior of Philadelphia's defensive line as long as Jernigan is unable to go.
