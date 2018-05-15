Eagles' Tim Wilson: Getting chance with Philly

Wilson is signing a contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wilson (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is an in-state prospect out of East Stroudsburg University who racked up 3,105 all-purpose yards in four years with the Warriors. He'll need to impress as a return man on special teams in order to stick with the Eagles.

