Eagles' Tim Wilson: Getting chance with Philly
Wilson is signing a contract with the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is an in-state prospect out of East Stroudsburg University who racked up 3,105 all-purpose yards in four years with the Warriors. He'll need to impress as a return man on special teams in order to stick with the Eagles.
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...