Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Absent from injury report
Jernigan (ankle) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Jernigan injured his ankle in Week 9 against the Broncos. His absence on the injury report suggests he fully recovered over the Eagles' Week 10 bye.
