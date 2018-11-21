The Eagles activated Jernigan (lower back) from the Reserve/Non-Football list Tuesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Jernigan sat out the first 11 weeks of the 2018 season while recovering from offseason surgery for a herniated disc. It seems likely he'll be able to play in Week 12 against the Giants, where he'll assume his starting defensive tackle duties. T.Y. McGill was released in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories