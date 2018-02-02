Play

Jernigan (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Super Bowl LII, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Jernigan, who was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday due to an unspecified illness, has been cleared to return to the field and should be ready to assume his typical starting role along the interior of the Eagles' defensive line.

