Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Could return in Week 11
Coach Doug Pederson believes that Jernigan (lower back) could retake the field Sunday against the Saints, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
After appearing in at least 12 games in each of his first for seasons and 15 or more in the last three, Jernigan was unable to play the first 10 weeks of 2018 as he worked his way back from the Non-Football Injury list due to a lower-back issue. His status for Sunday hasn't been confirmed at this point, but it appears he has a legitimate shot at playing for the first time this season.
More News
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Cleared to return to practice•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Progressing well in recovery•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Still no timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Making progress, no timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Placed on reserve/NFI list•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Unlikely to return before Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...