Coach Doug Pederson believes that Jernigan (lower back) could retake the field Sunday against the Saints, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

After appearing in at least 12 games in each of his first for seasons and 15 or more in the last three, Jernigan was unable to play the first 10 weeks of 2018 as he worked his way back from the Non-Football Injury list due to a lower-back issue. His status for Sunday hasn't been confirmed at this point, but it appears he has a legitimate shot at playing for the first time this season.