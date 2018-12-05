Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Expected to play against Dallas
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that he expects Jernigan (back) to be available Sunday against the Cowboys, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The defensive tackle missed Monday's game after suffering back spasms during warm-ups. Pederson displayed optimism about his status in Week 14, though his availability in practice will shed more light on how he's doing.
More News
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Officially ruled out•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Questionable with back spasms•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Should play big role Sunday•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Activated from NFI list•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Won't return Week 11•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Could return in Week 11•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 14 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...