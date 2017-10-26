Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Faces no limitations in practice
Jernigan (ankle) was a full participant at the Eagles' practice Wednesday.
Jernigan finished last week with a full practice and was able to play in Monday night's victory over the Redskins, but head coach Doug Pederson indicated his ankle still bothered him throughout the game. The 25-year-old seems to be on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday, but it could be worth keeping an eye on his practice participation in case of a setback.
