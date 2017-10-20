Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Faces no limitations in practice
Jernigan was dealing with an ankle injury but participated fully at the Eagles' practice Thursday.
Jernigan was a limited participant at practice Thursday so he is trending in the right direction. Friday's practice will be the final test, but at this point the 25-year-old looks on track to play against the Redskins on Monday night.
