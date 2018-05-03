Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Facing 4-to-6-month recovery timetable
Jernigan is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 months after undergoing surgery to address a herniated disc in his lower back last week, Adam Schefter and Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The timeline suggests Jernigan will likely be on the sideline for most of training camp and is in serious danger of missing the start of the season, a less-than-ideal development for the 25-year-old as he begins the first year of a four-year, $48 million contract. According to Yates, Jernigan agreed to restructure his contract after it was determined he would need back surgery, with the final three years of his deal no longer containing any guaranteed money. Perhaps in recognition of Jernigan's back concern and in anticipation of a potential absence, the Eagles signed veteran run stuffer Haloti Ngata (biceps) in March to fortify their defensive-line depth.
