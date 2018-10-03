Eagles coach Doug Pederson indicated Wednesday that Jernigan (lower back) is making progress but wouldn't say he would play this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jernigan has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list since the beginning of the season after suffering a herniated disc in the offseason that resulted in surgery. He's already guaranteed to miss at least the first six games, but it sounds as though his absence could extend well beyond that.