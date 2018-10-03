Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Making progress, no timetable
Eagles coach Doug Pederson indicated Wednesday that Jernigan (lower back) is making progress but wouldn't say he would play this season, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jernigan has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list since the beginning of the season after suffering a herniated disc in the offseason that resulted in surgery. He's already guaranteed to miss at least the first six games, but it sounds as though his absence could extend well beyond that.
More News
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Placed on reserve/NFI list•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Unlikely to return before Week 1•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Will continue recovery through camp•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Facing 4-to-6-month recovery timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Undergoes surgery for herniated disc•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Cleared to play in Super Bowl•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...