Jernigan won't take part in Wednesday's practice due to a left heel contusion, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It appears Jernigan sustained the injury in the Eagles' Week 4 game against the Chargers, during which he accrued two tackles over 42 snaps. Per McLane, Eagles coach Doug Pederson expressed no concern over Jernigan's availability for the team's upcoming game Sunday against the Cardinals, so the defensive tackle is a decent bet to rejoin practice in some capacity Thursday.