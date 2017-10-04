Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Misses practice with heel issue
Jernigan won't take part in Wednesday's practice due to a left heel contusion, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It appears Jernigan sustained the injury in the Eagles' Week 4 game against the Chargers, during which he accrued two tackles over 42 snaps. Per McLane, Eagles coach Doug Pederson expressed no concern over Jernigan's availability for the team's upcoming game Sunday against the Cardinals, so the defensive tackle is a decent bet to rejoin practice in some capacity Thursday.
More News
-
What you missed: Chargers' shake up
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.