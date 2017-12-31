Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Not suiting up Sunday
Jernigan (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With little at stake for the Eagles in the regular-season finale, Jernigan will be one of six regulars on defense who will be in street clothes. Jernigan's absence should open up more snaps at defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao, Beau Allen and Elijah Qualls.
