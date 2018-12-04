Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Officially ruled out
Jernigan (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Redskins.
Tough news for the Eagles considering Jernigan is no stranger to back issues, as he faced a multiple-month recovery this offseason due to herniated discs. The defensive tackle failed to record a stat before exiting the contest. Look for more updates on his status to come once the Eagles resume practice later this week.
