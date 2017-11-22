Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Picks up sack in win
Jernigan recorded one sack and three tackles (one solo) in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Jernigan's sack brings his season total up to 2.5. He had not recorded one since Week 2. The 25-year-old played just 30 defensive snaps (48.0 percent), which was behind 12 other players.
