Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Placed on reserve/NFI list
Jernigan (lower back) was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list Saturday, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Jernigan is slated to miss at least the first six games of the regular season while residing on the NFI list. Haloti Ngata figures to see additional reps at defensive tackle next to Fletcher Cox during Jernigan's absence.
More News
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Unlikely to return before Week 1•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Will continue recovery through camp•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Facing 4-to-6-month recovery timetable•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Undergoes surgery for herniated disc•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Cleared to play in Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Will likely be ready for Super Bowl•
