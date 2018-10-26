Jernigan (lower back) is trending in the right direction in his recovery from offseason back surgery, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles will reportedly evaluate Jernigan's status in "a couple weeks," but his absence will likely extend beyond that, considering that the veteran has not yet practiced this season. Jernigan's chances of playing this season seem to be rising, but a timetable for his return remains undisclosed.

