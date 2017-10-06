Play

Jernigan (foot) returned to practice as a full participant Thursday.

Jernigan suffered a left heel contusion in Sunday's victory over the Chargers and subsequently watched Wednesday's practice from the sideline as a result. The team never appeared to be concerned regarding his status for Week 5, and his return to practice Thursday seemingly supports that instinct. Beau Allen would presumably be in line to fill in at defensive tackle should jernigan suffer any setbacks.

