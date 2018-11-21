Eagles' Timmy Jernigan: Should play big role Sunday
Jernigan (lower back) should get a big role Sunday against the Giants, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Jernigan was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday after sitting out the first 11 games of the season. The statement concerning Jernigan's role comes from head coach Doug Pederson and supports the notion that Jernigan will retain his starting defensive tackle duties and should also be cleared of an injury designation for Week 12.
