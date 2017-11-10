Jernigan (ankle) signed a four-year, $48 million extension Thursday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Jernigan has found a long-term home in Philly after being traded to the Eagles this past spring in exchange for a third-round pick. In nine games this season, the defensive tackles has recorded 17 tackles (11 solo) and 1.5 sacks and has been a key cog in the Eagles' rush defense, which is the best in the league -- allowing 66.4 yards per game. Jernigan is now under contract through the 2021 season and will make $26 million in guaranteed money.